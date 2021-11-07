Temperatures will remain in the 70s in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Nov. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday, Nov. 9 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday, Nov. 10 -- Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75.
