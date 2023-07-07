Temperatures will stay in the 80s this weekend in Fontana, but will go up into the 90s next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, July 7 — Sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night — Clear, with a low around 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, July 8 — Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — Clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday, July 9 — Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday night — Clear, with a low around 62.
Monday, July 10 — Sunny, with a high near 95.
