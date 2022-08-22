Temperatures will stay in the 90s all this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Aug. 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Aug. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, Aug. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 96.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Friday, Aug. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
