Temperatures will stay in the 90s in Fontana for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, July 9 — Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, July 10 — Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday, July 11 — Sunny, with a high near 95.
