Temperatures will stay in the 90s the rest of this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, July 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, July 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday, July 22 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday, July 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.