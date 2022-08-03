The weather will remain hot, but there will be a slight chance of rain in Fontana on Thursday, Aug. 4, according to the National Weather Service.
All the clouds will then go away, but then on Sunday, Aug. 7, there will be another possibility of showers, the Weather Service said.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Aug. 4 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday, Aug. 5 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Saturday, Aug. 6 — Sunny, with a high near 96.
Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday, Aug. 7 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.