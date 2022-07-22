Temperatures will remain in the 90s this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, July 23 — Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 93. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, July 24 — Sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
