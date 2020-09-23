Temperatures will stay in the 90s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Sept. 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.
Thursday, Sept. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday, Sept. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday, Sept. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.