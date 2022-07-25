Temperatures will stay in the 90s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, July 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday, July 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday, July 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday, July 29 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.