Temperatures will stay in the 90s in Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Aug. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 97. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday, Aug. 9 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday, Aug. 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Thursday, Aug. 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 96.
