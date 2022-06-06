Temperatures will get a lot hotter in Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, June 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, June 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, June 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Thursday, June 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 96.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Friday, June 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 98.
