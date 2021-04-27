The city has experienced a few days of cool weather, but now temperatures will suddenly go way up in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will rise from the 60s on Tuesday, April 27 into the 80s on Wednesday, April 28, and then into the 90s on Thursday, April 29.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, April 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, April 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 60.
Friday, April 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 98.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
