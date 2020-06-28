There is a chance of light rain in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, June 28 -- Areas of drizzle before 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- A chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday, June 29 -- A slight chance of light rain before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, June 30 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
