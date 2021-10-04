Temperatures are going down this week in Fontana, and there will be a chance of rain in Fontana on Monday, Oct. 4, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Oct. 4 — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Wednesday, Oct. 6 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
