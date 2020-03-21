After a pleasant day on Saturday, there will be a possibility of more rain arriving in Fontana on Sunday, March 22, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, March 21 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday, March 22 -- A slight chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent..
Sunday night -- Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday, March 23 -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
