There is a possibility that rain could fall in Fontana for several days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, March 11 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday, March 12 -- Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday, March 13 -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday, March 14 -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday, March 15 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
