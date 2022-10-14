There will be a strong possibility of rain in Fontana on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Oct. 15 — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday, Oct. 16 — Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
