There is a 90 percent chance of rain in Fontana on Sunday night, March 22, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, March 22 -- Showers. Low around 50. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday, March 23 -- A chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday, March 24 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
