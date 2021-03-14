There will be a 40 percent chance of rain in Fontana on Monday, March 15, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, March 14 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday, March 15 -- A chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, March 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
