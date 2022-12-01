There will be a chance of rain this weekend (Dec. 2-4) in Fontana, although the likelihood of precipitation has declined from previous forecasts.
Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service:
Friday, Dec. 2 -- A chance of showers before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday, Dec. 3 -- A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m, then a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday, Dec. 4 -- A chance of showers, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night -- A slight chance of showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Monday, Dec. 5 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
