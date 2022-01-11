There will be a chance of rain in Fontana later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Jan. 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, Jan. 13 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday, Jan. 14 -- A slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday, Jan. 15 -- A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday night -- A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.