There will be a chance of mild rainfall in Fontana in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 12, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Feb. 11 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- A chance of showers after 4 a.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday, Feb. 12 -- A chance of showers before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday, Feb. 13 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday, Feb. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 66.
