There will be a chance of rain in Fontana on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Feb. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday, Feb. 5 -- A chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday, Feb. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.