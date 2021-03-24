There will be a chance of rain in Fontana on Thursday, March 25, but sunshine is in the forecast for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Thursday, March 25 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night -- A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday, March 26 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
