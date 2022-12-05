There will be a chance of rain in Fontana on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Dec. 6 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- A chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday, Dec. 7 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
