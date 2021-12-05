The weather will be nice in Fontana until Tuesday, Dec. 7, when there will be a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Dec. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday, Dec. 6 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
