Temperatures will go down in Fontana this weekend (May 15-16), and there will be a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, May 14 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, May 15 -- Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, May 16 -- A chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday, May 17 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.