June gloom is continuing in Fontana this weekend, and there will be a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, June 10 — Patchy drizzle and fog before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — A chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday, June 11 — A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday, June 12 — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.