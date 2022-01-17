Forecasters had previously anticipated that Monday, Jan. 17 would be a mostly sunny day in Fontana. Instead, rain drops suddenly fell in the city.
There will still be a chance of rainfall through Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 -- A chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday, Jan. 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
