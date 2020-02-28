There will be a chance of rain in Fontana on Sunday, March 1, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Feb. 28 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Saturday, Feb. 29 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- A slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Sunday, March 1 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday, March 2 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.