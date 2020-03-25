There will be a chance of rain in Fontana over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, March 25 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night -- A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday, March 26 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday night -- A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday, March 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
