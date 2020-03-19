There will be a chance of rain in Fontana on Friday, March 20, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather is expected to improve the following day, with temperatures rising into the mid-60s and no precipitation.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, March 20 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night -- A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday, March 21 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
