There will be a chance of rain in Fontana on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, but partly sunny skies are anticipated on Sunday, March 15, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, March 13 -- Showers. High near 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night -- Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday, March 14 -- A chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, March 15 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
