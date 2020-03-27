Fontana will experience sunny weather on March 27 and 28, but then there will be a chance of rain on Sunday, March 29, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, March 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, March 28 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, March 29 -- A chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night -- A slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday, March 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
