There will be a chance of showers in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, March 17 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, March 18 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday, March 19 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night -- A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday, March 20 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday, March 21 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
