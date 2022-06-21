The temperature will be quite hot, but there will also be a possibility of thunderstorms in Fontana on Wednesday, June 22, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, June 22 -- A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, June 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday, June 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
