There will be a good chance of rain in Fontana, and temperatures will decline rapidly in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Nov. 1 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- A chance of showers after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday, Nov. 2 -- A chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday, Nov. 3 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
