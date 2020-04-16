There will be a possibility of rain in Fontana on Friday, April 17, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, April 17 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night -- A slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday, April 18 -- A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday, April 19 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.