Temperatures will drop and there will be a slight chance of rain in Fontana this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Sept. 2 — Isolated thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night — A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, Sept. 3 — A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
