There will be a slight chance of rain in Fontana on Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Jan. 19 -- Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
M.L.King Day, Monday, Jan. 20 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- A slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday, Jan. 21 -- A slight chance of showers after 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.