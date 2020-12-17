There will be a slight chance of showers today (Thursday, Dec. 17) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Dec. 17 -- A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday night -- A slight chance of showers before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Friday, Dec. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
