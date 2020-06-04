After a few days of hot weather, Fontana will now experience a few days of cooler weather -- and maybe even some rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures had been in the 90s this week, but they will plunge into the 70s on Friday, June 5.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, June 5 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- A slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday, June 6 -- A slight chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.