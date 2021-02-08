There will be mostly sunny skies in Fontana during the next few days, but then there will be a chance of rain toward the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Feb. 8 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday, Feb. 9 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday, Feb. 10 -- Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday, Feb. 11 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday night -- A slight chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday, Feb. 12 -- A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday, Feb. 13 -- A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
