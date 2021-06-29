There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in Fontana on Tuesday, June 29, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, June 29 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday, June 30 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, July 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday, July 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
