There will be a couple more sunny days in Fontana, but then rain is expected to return and soak the city next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, April 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, April 3 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, April 4 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday, April 5 -- A slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night -- Showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday, April 6 -- Showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Monday night -- Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday, April 7 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday, April 8 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
