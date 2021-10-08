This weekend (Oct. 9-10) will have sunny days in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Oct. 9 — Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night — Clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.
Sunday, Oct. 10 — Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
