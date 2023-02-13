It will be cold and breezy in Fontana on Valentine's Day, and there will even be a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Feb. 13 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 -- A chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
