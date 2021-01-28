Very heavy rain will be pounding Fontana on Thursday night, Jan. 28, and Friday, Jan. 29, and a flash flood watch has been announced, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Jan. 28 -- Showers likely after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night -- Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday, Jan. 29 -- Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 49. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night -- A slight chance of showers before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday, Jan. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Sunday, Jan. 31 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.