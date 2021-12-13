A very strong rainstorm will drench Fontana and the surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service.
An evacuation warning and flash flood warning have been announced for the Lytle Creek area north of Fontana on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Dec. 13 — A chance of showers after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night — A chance of showers before 10 p.m, then rain, mainly after 4 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — Rain before 10 a.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 54. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tuesday night — A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Patchy frost after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday, Dec. 15 — Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 52. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday, Dec. 16 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
