A very strong rainstorm will be headed Fontana's way on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 28, according to the National Weather Service.
New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches will be possible.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Jan. 27 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday, Jan. 28 -- Showers likely, mainly after 4 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday night -- Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 46. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday, Jan. 29 -- Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday, Jan. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 59.
